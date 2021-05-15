Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,017 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

FCOM opened at $51.37 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.