Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,017 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

FCOM opened at $51.37 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.