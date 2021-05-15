Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $246.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

