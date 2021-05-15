Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $15.51 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,839 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

