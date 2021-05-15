Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

