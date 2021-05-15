Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 420.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,785 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 542,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 388,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 375,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,751,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,009,000.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $29.06 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33.

