Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.5% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $315.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.12 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.80. The firm has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

