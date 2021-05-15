Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 402.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average is $123.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

