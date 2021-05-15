Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $710.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.65. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The company has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.29.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.