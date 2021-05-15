Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.49. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

