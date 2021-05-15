Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,485 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $282.25 and a one year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

