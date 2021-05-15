Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,229,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after buying an additional 340,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

