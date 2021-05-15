Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 126,048 Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,321,000. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 1.90% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.70. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $106.00.

