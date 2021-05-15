Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1,027.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,270 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,514,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.