Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

