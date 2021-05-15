Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

NYSE HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $232.70 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

