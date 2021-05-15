Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

