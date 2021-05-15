Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,178 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.55% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,628,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 143,396 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,032,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,738,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares during the period.

GNR opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

