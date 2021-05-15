Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,796 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 80,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,165.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.60 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.