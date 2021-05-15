Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $177.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $189.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

