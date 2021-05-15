Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,970 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 129,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

