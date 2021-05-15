Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 15,402 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,402 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,165 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.69. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $114.85.

