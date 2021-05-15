Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 16,867 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,867 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,999,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.15 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $117.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

