Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 187,445 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,445 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 5.02% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMM stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.