Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 192,154 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,154 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 11.32% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.