Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 25,484 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,484 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48.

