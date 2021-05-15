Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 28,697 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,697 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $61.32 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41.

