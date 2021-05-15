Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 29,868 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,868 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.90% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

