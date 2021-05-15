Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,049 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 8,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

