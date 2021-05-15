Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 35,318 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,318 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $54.60.

