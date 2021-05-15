Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 36,564 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $264.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.62 and a 200 day moving average of $254.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.