Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes $5.31 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $142,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after acquiring an additional 502,428 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,803,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.47 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

