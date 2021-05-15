Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes $7.98 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 318,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

BATS PAVE opened at $26.86 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.