Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 2.61% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 249,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,939 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37.

