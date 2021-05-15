Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Brooks Automation worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.