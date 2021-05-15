Beer Money Hits Market Cap of $276,645.39 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $276,645.39 and $76,790.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.26 or 0.01118654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00064904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00113977 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060834 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

BEER is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 399,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

