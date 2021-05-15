Bela (BELA) Hits Market Capitalization of $309,869.26

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Bela has traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar. Bela has a market cap of $309,869.26 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.26 or 0.00639545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bela Coin Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,116,440 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,057 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

