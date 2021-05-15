Beldex (BDX) One Day Volume Tops $160,528.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. Beldex has a total market cap of $51.87 million and approximately $160,528.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex's total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

