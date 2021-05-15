Benz (BENZ) Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Benz has a total market capitalization of $2,072.94 and $1.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Benz has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Benz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00097623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.12 or 0.00547072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.00235361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004778 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $603.73 or 0.01231835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Benz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars.

