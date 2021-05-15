BEPRO Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.26 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $25.58 million and $6.26 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00088483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.33 or 0.01113532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00065135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00113941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

