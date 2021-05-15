Berry Data Price Hits $4.85 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00009985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Berry Data has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $9.70 million and $84,863.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00096169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.16 or 0.00545877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00235949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.10 or 0.01204501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $592.93 or 0.01220625 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.