Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to announce sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after purchasing an additional 285,567 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after acquiring an additional 537,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $69.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

