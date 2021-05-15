Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,889,000 after acquiring an additional 132,652 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,934,000 after purchasing an additional 285,567 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,599,000 after buying an additional 96,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,220 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BERY opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

