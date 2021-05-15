BetProtocol (BEPRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $179,662.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00089499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.80 or 0.01146648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00067018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00115324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00062002 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

