BetProtocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00088674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $530.38 or 0.01107329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00065182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00114819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061145 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BEPRO is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

