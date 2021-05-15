Bezant (BZNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,116.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $3.02 million and $1,116.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00088459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.09 or 0.01117679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00114096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00060292 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

