BHPCoin (BHP) Price Reaches $0.65 on Top Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001339 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

