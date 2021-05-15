Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $749.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $582,152.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,638 shares of company stock worth $4,850,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

