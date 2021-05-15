BidiPass (BDP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42,495.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $428,260.51 and $42,495.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BidiPass

BDP is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

