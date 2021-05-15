BIDR Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $20.68 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00092383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.25 or 0.00538557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.02 or 0.00232425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005096 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $552.06 or 0.01155766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.76 or 0.01213739 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

