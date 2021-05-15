Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.92

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $9.95. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 2,613 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on life science companies in the United States and Israel. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

